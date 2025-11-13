Young man dies on the spot in truck–bike collision; two injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A tragic accident occurred around 10 am on Thursday at the Ajintha ghat along the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Jalgaon Highway when a truck and a motorcycle collided head-on. One young man died on the spot, while two others sustained injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Shabbir Bagul (24), a resident of Khandala. The truck (MP-09-HH-6473) was traveling from Madhya Pradesh toward Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and was slowly ascending the ghat. At the same time, Shabbir Bagul, along with Rohan Dandge (16) and Rohit Birare (18) both residents of Khandala were riding a motorcycle (MH-20-F-6858) from Khandala toward Shendurani. As they reached the ghat section, their motorcycle collided head-on with the truck. The impact was so severe that Shabbir Bagul died instantly. Locals immediately rushed the injured to the Rural Hospital at Ajintha for treatment. Upon receiving information, police personnel Yogesh Koli and Firoz Tadvi reached the spot and conducted a panchanama (spot inspection). As of late Thursday night, no official case had been registered in connection with the incident.