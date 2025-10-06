Young man found dead by suicide in Nandanvan Colony

A young man committed suicide by hanging in at his colony store room. The incident came to light on Sunday at around 10.30 pm.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Shejul (26), a resident of Nandanvan Colony, who was employed in a private job. On Sunday night, after he did not come out of his room for dinner for a long time, his wife called out to him. When there was no response, she went inside the room but did not find him there. Upon checking the store room, she discovered Rahul hanging. He is survived by his mother, father, brother, and wife. The cause of his suicide is under investigation, said Dr. Vivek Jadhav, in-charge of Chavani police Station.