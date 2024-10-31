Young man found with suspicious materials

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young man was found in possession of suspicious materials during a police patrol. Shaikh Anis Shaikh Mehmood (32) from Naregaon, could not provide satisfactory answers during repeated questioning by the police, leading to a case being registered against him. The incident occurred at 12.30 am on Wednesday on the Beed Bypass, where various pieces of pipe were discovered in his possession. PSI Nandkumar Bhandare is conducting further investigations.