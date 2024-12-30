Young man hit by speeding car

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding car hit a young man standing in front of Navkhanda College, and the driver fled the scene. The accident occurred on Sunday at 12 noon, resulting in serious injuries to the right leg of Mohammad Ezaan, the son of Mohammad Nadeem.

Based on a complaint lodged by Mohammad Nadeem, a case has been registered at the City Chowk Police Station against the driver of the car (MH 20-HB 2052).