Young man seriously injured on Samruddhi Expressway after checking car tire

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young man was seriously injured after being hit by a speeding heavy vehicle while checking the air in his car tire on Samruddhi Expressway.

The accident occurred on 14 September near Channel No. 451. The injured has been identified as Swapnil Mukund (39). His brother, Nikhil Mukund, filed a complaint with Daulatabad police. On 14 September, around 6 pm, Swapnil, along with Jishan Mujawar (25) and Sandeep Balkrishna Padalkar (47), all residents of Kolhapur, were traveling in their uncle’s car from Shegaon towards Shirdi. While stopping near Channel No. 451 to check the tire air, all three got out of the car. A red heavy vehicle coming at high speed hit them, seriously injuring Swapnil. The Daulatabad police have registered a case against the fleeing driver.