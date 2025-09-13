Young man’s throat cut by wire

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A young man who was on a motorcycle injured seriously when his throat was cut by a wire at the Kalagram area on September 12 as the contractor began work on a cable wire without putting up any warning signs.

Sumit Sunil Bankar (21, Jatwada) was riding a motorcycle with his friend Prem Magre around 12 PM on September 12, heading towards Shahnagar from Kalagram.

Ravi Prakash Gaikwad was working on a cable wire on the same road. However, he did not put up any warning signs before starting the work. As a result, a wire came in front of Sumit, cutting his throat. After receiving treatment, Sumit lodged a complaint at the MIDC Cidco Police Station, and a case was registered against Ravi.