Young Nurse Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young nurse working at AIIMS Hospital in the TV Center area was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Sunday evening. According to preliminary police information, her death may have been caused by an injection. The body has been sent to Ghati Hospital for autopsy. The case has been registered at Cidco police station.

The deceased has been identified as Harshada Tayde (25, Misarwadi). She had been working as a nurse at AIIMS Hospital for the past three months. On Sunday around 4 pm, she left without informing her colleagues. When she did not return for a long time, her colleagues called her and she replied that she was in the washroom. Later, as she still did not come out, colleagues went to check and found the bathroom door locked. After opening it, they found her unconscious inside along with an injection. She was declared dead while undergoing treatment. Hospital doctors said the preliminary cause of death appears to be due to the injection. The body has been sent to government medical college and hospital for autopsy, which will confirm the exact cause of death. Police police sub-inspector Nivrutti Gaike visited the spot. The deceased is survived by her parents, two brothers, and one sister.

