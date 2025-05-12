Young photographer ends life in Harsul lake

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Soham Nanasaheb Ugle, a 25-year-old photographer, committed suicide by jumping into Harsul Lake. This shocking incident came to light after his body was found floating in the lake on Monday morning.

Soham who was basically hailing from Chikalthan in Kannad tehsil, lived with his mother at Deolai in the city. After graduation, had started a photography business.

He left home on Sunday evening, saying that he had work. He spent time with his photographer friends until 7.30 pm and left. Without receiving two calls from his sister, he switched off his mobile phone after some time.

The residents found the body floating in the Harsul lake today morning.

On receiving information about the incident, the fire brigade department, along with the Harsul police station personnel, rushed to the spot and fished out his body.

Sister's call as soon as he removes SIM card

A policeman who was on a morning walk took out the SIM card from his (deceased) mobile phone in his pocket and cleaned it. When he put the card in his own mobile phone, he received a call from Soham's sister. This helped in identifying the dead body. His mother and sister rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on learning about it.

Bought chocolates to nephews

Soham, who was skilled in video and photo editing, was doing well in his business. His father, who was a photographer, had passed away five years ago. Soham used to live happily. But he was under stress for the past three or four days.

He took his sister's children out on Sunday evening, bought them chocolates and balloons, and spent some time with them. Constable Popat Dahiphale said that the exact reason for his suicide would be known after the family's statement and examination of his mobile phone.