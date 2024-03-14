Young science graduate turns thief to clear debts

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A B.Sc (Agriculture) graduate to clear his financial debts and hand loans taken from his friends became a thief and got trapped in the police net within four days of committing the crime. The name of the accused is Chandrakant Sudhakar Danve (22, Jadhavwadi).

It so happened that the complainant Shivsagar Raju Dabhade (29, resident of Vinayak Housing Society in N-8 Cidco) had gone to give a marriage invitation to his relative staying in Nashik. However, he was shocked to see the main door of the house open when he returned on Saturday. The door latches were broken. The valuables missing from the house included Rs 7.30 lakh cash kept in the almirah for the marriage and gold ornaments of valuing Rs 50,000.

Cidco police have registered an offence against unidentified thieves in this regard. Meanwhile, the crime branch police inspector Sandeep Gurme got a tip that Chandrakant had committed the theft. Hence the team comprising PSI Sandeep Solanke, Sanjay Muley, Prakash Gaikwad, Balu Lahare, Navnath Khandekar, Amol Shinde, Sunil Belkar, Sham Aadhe and Dnyaneshwar Pawar launched a massive search and succeeded in detaining Chandrakant by laying a trap in the railway station vicinity on Tuesday.

Chandrakant belongs to a humble background. His father is a driver. He has done B.Sc (Agriculture) and was working in a Shendra-based factory on a meagre salary. As a result, he started taking hand loans. When he could not repay the loans, he then decided to go for house-breaking thefts. The idea came to his mind after seeing a web series. He conducted the ‘recce’ and identified a locked house and accordingly decamped with the booty from Dabhade’s house. During the investigation, he told the police that he had repaid a loan of Rs 1.80 lakh and also spent some money in Mumbai and Pune cities.