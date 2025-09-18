Young vegetable vendor dies in Shivajinagar railway accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young vegetable vendor, Ravindra Devre (25) of Shivajinagar, died after being hit by a train on Wednesday night near the Shivajinagar railway tracks. Devre, who supported his family by selling vegetables, left home for work around 6 pm but did not return. His worried family repeatedly tried to contact him. Around 10 pm, he was found seriously injured in the accident. Locals immediately rushed to help and, with police assistance, admitted him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Police launched an investigation and informed the family. Ravindra is survived by his mother, father, and married sister. The case is being handled by Pundliknagar police, with police sub-inspector Laxman Rathod leading the inquiry.