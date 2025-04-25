Young woman robbed again in Same Area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chain-snatchers struck again in the city, targeting another young woman just minutes after snatching a gold chain nearby. The incident happened on April 22 but came to light after a case was filed at the Osmanpura Police Station on April 24.

Between 5 pm and 8 pm that evening, three women were attacked across the city. Around 8.20 pm, CA Komal Mutha, a resident of Ulkanagari, was robbed of her 1.5 tola gold chain while traveling on the Utsav Chowk-Ramanagar road. Shortly after, Pallavi Sumb, a student who had just finished her classes, was walking along the same road, talking on her phone. The same miscreants pushed her and snatched her mobile, leaving her shocked and helpless on the street. Police have registered an FIR and are searching for the culprits.