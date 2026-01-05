Younger brother kills elder sibling over family dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Lahanu Ramji Divekar has been arrested for allegedly killing his elder brother, Nanasaheb Divekar (48), during a family dispute and burying the body in a tin shed near their home.

Nanasaheb, a retired army personnel and serving police constable in Deogaon Rangari, went missing on January 1 while visiting his native village Balhegaon. A missing complaint was filed at Shiur police station. Investigations, aided by technical analysis and informants, revealed that Lahanu struck Nanasaheb on the head with an axe on the night of January 2 and buried him to avoid suspicion.

The father’s absence prompted Nanasaheb’s son to lodge a complaint. Under SP Dr Vinay kumar Rathod, Additional SP Annapurna Singh, and SDPO Bhagwat Funde, a team led by Crime Branch Inspector Vijaysingh Rajput confirmed Lahanu’s involvement.

Lahanu confessed during interrogation and was remanded in police custody for four days by Vaijapur court. Investigations are ongoing.