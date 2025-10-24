Younger generation must know late Madhur Bajaj's legacy: Muncipal Commissioner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A road naming ceremony was held in front of Bajaj Bhavan near the Railway Station on Friday, officially designating the stretch connecting the DIC office (Udyog Bhavan) to Maharashtra Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (MCED) as “Shri Madhur Bajaj Marg.”

The initiative had been taken by the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) to commemorate the remarkable contributions of the late industrialist Madhur Bajaj, with the official naming approved by the Municipal Corporation. The inaugural event took place at CMIA’s Bajaj Bhavan in the presence of several dignitaries, including Bajaj Auto Chairman Niraj Bajaj, Kumud Madhur Bajaj, Bajaj Electricals Chairman and Managing Director Shekhar Bajaj, Lokmat Media Group Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda, and Municipal Commissioner G. Sreekanth. Speaking on the occasion, Municipal Commissioner G. Sreekanth said that the contributions of industrialists like Madhur Bajaj often went unnoticed despite their significant role in shaping the city’s growth. “Just as roads were named after visionaries like Bagla and Jawaharlal Darda, this road would stand as a tribute to the legacy of Madhur Bajaj. The younger generation had to know about such exemplary contributions,” he remarked, adding that more roads might soon be named after eminent industrialists. Lokmat Group Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda recalled that Bajaj Auto’s arrival in the city in 1985 had become a turning point for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. “Every household benefited from Bajaj’s presence. From the automobile sector to health and education, Madhur Bajaj’s efforts had strengthened every pillar of the city’s development. The grand Bajaj Expo held in 1994 was the result of his tireless dedication,” he said. Shekhar Bajaj described Madhur Bajaj as a visionary and an artist at heart. “He was not just a businessman; he was a creator who pursued excellence in everything he did,” he said. Attendees, including Bagla Group Chairman Rishi Bagla, MLC Sanjay Kenekar, SP Dr. Vinay Kumar Rathod, Nath Group founder member Nandkishor Kagliwal, Endurance Technologies Managing Director Anurang Jain, CMIA President Utsav Machhar, and CMIA office-bearers Mihir Soundalgekar and Atharveshraj Nandawat, were also present on the occasion. The event celebrated not only the renaming of a road but also the enduring legacy of a man whose vision had transformed the city’s industrial and social landscape.