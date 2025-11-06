Your Beed’s Santosh Deshmukh sent Us,’ contractor threatened at knife-point

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two men allegedly stopped contractor Siddharth Salve (39), a resident of Samtanagar, on the road and held a knife to his throat, saying, “Your Beed’s Santosh Deshmukh sent us.” They assaulted him, looted Rs 48,000 in cash, and demanded Rs 5 lakh in ransom, threatening to kill him if he failed to pay.

The incident took place around midnight on November 4 on Paithan Road. Following the complaint, police registered a case on Wednesday night against Bhagwan Musale and another unidentified person at Satara police station. According to Salve’s complaint, he was traveling with his friend Swaraj Dahiwal towards the “40 Greens” society on Paithan Road around 12 a.m. on November 4 when the accused blocked their car. As Salve stepped out, Musale and his associate began abusing him, saying, “Have you earned too much? Acting too proud? Your Beed’s Santosh Deshmukh sent us.” They pushed him to the ground, beat him, and held a knife to his neck, snatching Rs 48,000 from his pocket. They also threatened his friend Dahiwal and warned that if Salve failed to pay Rs 5 lakh by morning, they would kill him and his family. After receiving the report, sub-inspector Govind Ekilwale visited the scene for inspection. Based on Salve’s statement, a case was registered against Musale and the second accused. Assistant police inspector Shailesh Deshmukh is conducting further investigation.