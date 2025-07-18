Youth abducted over financial dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajianagr

A complaint was lodged at the MIDC Waluj police station on Friday regarding the alleged abduction of a young man involved in an online clothing business in the Bajajnagar area. The incident is suspected to have occurred due to a financial dispute.

According to the complaint filed by Dadasaheb Bikkad(Nagzhari, Kej tehsil, district Beed), currently residing in Bajajnagar, he and his two friends Munja Rathod and Kailas Salunke from Ausa, district Latur are engaged in online buying and selling of clothes. Kailas had been staying at their room for the past few months for business purposes. He had informed Dadasaheb that he had borrowed some money from a person named Pradeep for business needs. On July 17, around 7 pm, the trio was returning from the Croma showroom when a red car suddenly stopped in front of them. Pradeep got out of the car, questioned Kailas about the money, and forcibly took him away in the vehicle. Since then, Kailas has not returned. Later that night, when they tried contacting him, Kailas responded saying he needed Rs 2 lakh and asked them to meet at Cambridge Chowk. However, when Dadasaheb and his friend reached the spot, Kailas was not there, and both his mobile phones were found to be switched off. Based on the complaint, MIDC Waluj police have registered a case against Pradeep and three unidentified associates. Further investigation is underway.