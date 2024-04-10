Youth arrested for luring minor girl

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MIDC Waluj police have booked and arrested a 19-year-old youth for luring a 17-year-old girl, studying in 10th standard, on Tuesday.

The victim Anu stays with her parents in a residential locality situation in the Waluj area. She is a bona fide student of 10th standard. Three months ago, she was introduced to Rohit Madhukar Bankar (19, Malpur in Kannad) through a social media platform. The two then became close friends. Rohit would conversate and chat with Anu by making calls on her friend Shobha’s (name changed) mobile number. In the last couple of months, Rohit had met with Anu at different places. On April 9, Rohit came to meet Anu in the Waluj area. As usual, he contacted Shobha on her mobile number and called Anu to meet her. Hence Anu stepped out of her house to meet Rohit. After the meeting, Rohit insisted Anu for meals in a hotel. Hence the duo went for meals at a hotel situated on Ahmednagar Road. In the meantime, Anu’s relative started searching for her. During the search, the relatives came to know that Anu was sitting in a hotel with Rohit. Angry relatives then inquired about the details of Rohit from Anu.

Later on, the parents of Anu lodged a complaint against Rohit on the charge of luring their daughter into love and regularly chasing her. Acting upon the complaint, the police arrested Rohit. Under the guidance of police inspector Rajendra Sahane, PSI Vandana Muley is investigating the case.