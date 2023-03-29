Youth arrested for raping divorcee

Aurangabad

A man raped a divorced woman on several occasions on the lure of marrying her. Later, he started ignoring her whenever she asked him about marriage. When he finally refused to marry her, she lodged a complaint against the youth with the Cidco police station and the police arrested him, said PI Sambhaji Pawar. The accused has been identified as Shubham Ramdas Bhopale (22, Anvi, Sillod).

Police said Shubham had come to the city for the preparation of the competitive exams. He met a divorced woman, who worked in a lunch home. They developed intimate relations. Shubham on the lure of marrying her, established sexual relations with her on several occasions since January 1. Later, he refused to marry her and the victim lodged a complaint. Investigating officer API Shraddha Waidande arrested the accused within 24 hours.