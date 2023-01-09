Youth arrested for raping minor friend

Aurangabad

Waluj MIDC police booked a 19-year-old youth for raping a 16-year-old girlfriend after taking her to a hotel. The accused has been identified as Kartik Ulhas Rathod (Wadgaon area).

Police said, the 16-year-old girl studies in a college in the Bajajnagar area. On December 30, when she was going home from college, she met her friend Karti near Cidco Garden. He convinced her to come with him to a hotel. He raped her after taking her to a room in the hotel. When she came home, she started crying. Taking her into confidence, her parents asked her the reason and she told them about the incident.

A case has been registered against Kartik and he has been arrested on Sunday. He has been remanded in police custody till January 11. Under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme, PSI Sachin Pagote is further investigating the case.