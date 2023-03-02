Youth arrested for raping woman

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 24-year-old youth raped a 24-year-old woman, separated from her husband, frequently on the false promise of marrying her. He also took money from her but later started neglecting her. Hence, the woman lodged a complaint against him with the Pundliknagar police station. The police have registered a case and arrested the accused Shubham Balu Gawale, said PI Rajashree Aade.

Police said the victim and the accused both worked in a hospital in Gajanan Maharaj Mandir area. The victim was living separately from her husband and she has a daughter. Both became friends and later fell in love. The accused established physical relations with her between the period September 26, 2022, and March 1, 2023, on the false promise of marrying her. He also took Rs 95,000 from her. When the victim asked him about the marriage, he used to neglect her. Under the guidance of PI Aade, PSI Sandeep Kale is further investigating the case.

The police arrested the accused Gavali and presented him before the court on Thursday and the court remanded him in police custody till March 6.