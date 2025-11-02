Youth arrested for selling narcotic pills in Pisadevi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Days after arresting a drug peddler in Georai, the local crime branch (LCB) team nabbed another youth on Saturday (Nov 1) for selling narcotic tablets in the Pisadevi area under Chikalthana police station limits.

The accused has been identified as Sheikh Saif(20, Indiranagar, Baijipura, Lane No. 15). Police seized 280 Nitrosun-10 tablets from his possession, informed police inspector Vijaysingh Rajput of the LCB on Sunday. According to police, inspector Rajput received a tip-off that a person was selling narcotic pills in Pisadevi. Acting on the information, a police team laid a trap late Saturday night near the bridge beside Matoshree Hotel. The suspect, who was waiting on a moped, was intercepted and searched. During inspection, 28 strips of Nitrosun-10 tablets were found hidden in the vehicle’s storage compartment. During interrogation, the accused confessed that he was selling each pill for Rs 100–Rs 200 to local customers for intoxicant use. Police seized narcotic pills and the moped, valued at Rs 1.08 lakh, and handed the accused over to Chikalthana police. A case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act.