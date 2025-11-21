Youth assaulted and robbed inside GMCH hospital despite heavy MSF security

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Daulat Jangle (38), a resident of Kanegaon, Phulambri, who was staying at Government Medical College and hospital for his wife’s delivery, was assaulted and robbed by four youths in the hospital parking area. The incident took place on Thursday night, and Begumpura police arrested all four miscreants on Friday. The robbery has raised serious concerns as it occurred despite the tight security of MSF jawans deployed for vehicle movement and overall safety inside the hospital premises.

The arrested accused have been identified as Prem Sisode (19), Yash Suryawanshi (20), both residents of Begumpura; and Akash Ramphale (21) and Balram Jadhav (21), both residents of the GMCH staff quarters. Jangle’s wife had been admitted for delivery on Wednesday, and she gave birth early Thursday morning. Jangle stayed at the hospital to take care of her. On Thursday night, he was waiting in the parking area for a relative who was bringing dinner, when the four accused confronted him, threatened him with a knife, and snatched his silver bracelet and Rs 1,200 in cash. When he resisted, they assaulted him. During the scuffle, Jangle managed to catch hold of Suryawanshi while the other three fled.

------------

Held at the police outpost, remaining accused arrested

Jangle took Suryawanshi straight to the GMCH police outpost. After receiving a ‘warm reception’ from Begumpura police, he revealed the names of his accomplices. By Friday morning, police arrested the remaining three as well. Officials said the court has remanded all four to three days of police custody. PSI Maroti Madewad is investigating the case.

------------

Incident occurred despite MSF security

For the past few days, MSF jawans have been maintaining strict security at GMCH. They ensure vehicles are parked only in designated areas and prevent the public from entering restricted zones. Despite such security measures, the robbery has shocked patients and hospital visitors. Accused Yash was earlier attacked three months ago near Town Hall, where someone attempted to stab him in the mouth during an old dispute.