Youth assaulted by hotel staff after vomiting at Waluj MIDC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A youth was brutally beaten by hotel staff in the Waluj MIDC area on July 29 after he vomited inside Ankur Hotel post alcohol consumption.

Shubham Mule and his friend had gone to Ankur Hotel, where staff allegedly assaulted him after he vomited. Forced outside, Shubham picked up a stick from the road, which led to a misunderstanding with a man later identified as the owner of nearby Manik Hotel. Soon after, five men, including the owner, allegedly beat him with sticks and fists. Shubham sustained injuries and was treated at Ghati Hospital. A police complaint has been filed against staff from both hotels. MIDC police are investigating.