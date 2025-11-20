Youth assaulted near temple; four booked
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 20, 2025 22:20 IST2025-11-20T22:20:17+5:302025-11-20T22:20:17+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Four men assaulted a youth near Khandoba Temple at Pratap Chowk on November 16 for allegedly sitting ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Four men assaulted a youth near Khandoba Temple at Pratap Chowk on November 16 for allegedly sitting in front of the temple.
Complainant Amol Malhari Jaibhay, 29, was sitting near the temple when a man known as Maharaj, his two sons, and an accomplice confronted him. They questioned him, abused him, and attacked him. One of Maharaj's sons hit him with a stick, injuring his nose. MIDC Waluj Police have registered a case.