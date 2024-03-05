Youth attacked after disputes erupted among vendors

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A youth was attacked at Christinagar of Paithan tehsil of the district at 5.30 pm on March 5 after a dispute over selling ointment erupted among vendors at Paithan Bus Stand.

According to details, the injured Sameer Bansode and the accused had a dispute over selling ointment at Paithan Central Bus Stand. When Sameer was returning home from Christinagar at 5.30 pm. The accused stopped him in the middle of the road and started beating him up.

Sameer tried to ask the reason and defend himself, but, one of the accused attacked him with a knife. He fell to the ground in a pool of blood. Even after this, he was attacked with a rod.

The accused Ajay Pawar, Raju Pawar and his wife and Deepak Avhad were booked with Cantonment Police Station on Monday late evening under the attempt of a murder case.