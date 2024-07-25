Youth attacked by in-laws dies after 11 days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic incident, a youth, who was inflicted with deep injuries in the stomach and chest, died after 11 days while undergoing treatment at the ICU in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday. The name of the deceased is Amit Murlidhar Salunke (25).

Amit’s father-in-law was angry over his daughter’s inter-caste marriage. Hence he along with others waged an attack on him with a sharp-edged weapon at Indiranagar on July 14.

Amit, who was working in a private company, was having an affair with his childhood friend Vidya. Their families opposed their marriage as they belonged to different castes. However, the couple, uncared the opposition and tied the nuptial knot by eloping in April. Amit’s family accepted their marriage. Hence the couple returned home on May 2. The duo started their married life. However, Vidya’s family members had not accepted their marriage. Vidya’s father Geetaram Bhaskar Kirtishahi and her cousin brother Appasaheb Ashok Kirtishahi frequently threatened Amit with dire consequences. On July 14, while Amit was moving around in the locality, Geetaram and Appasaheb attacked him. He sustained severe injuries and was admitted to the GMCH since then.

He breathed his last on Thursday.

Demonstration in police station

Amit’s wife and his family members expressed their displeasure as all the accused were moving freely and were not arrested even after 11 days of the attack. They refused to take possession of Amit’s body unless the duo were arrested. They observed sit-in agitation (Thiyya Andolan) in Jawaharnagar Police Station till late in the night. They alleged the police for their lethargy in arresting Geetaram, Appasaheb, and 5-6 other accomplices, for attacking Amit.