Youth attacked for winning money in gambling

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of five persons were booked with Cidco Police Station for allegedly attacking a youth over winning money in gambling at Gautamnagar in Ambedkarnagar at the night of June 18.

Rahul Hivarale (Navbharat Society, N 8), on Wednesday, lodged a complaint with the police. As per the complaint, he drank alcohol at Mannu Daji's place at Gali No. 15, Gautam Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar. Later, he went to a gambling den at his house and won around Rs 11,000.

The accused Tikya Adamane, Ajay Admane, Munna, Dadya and Manohar Admane, (Galli No. 15, Ambedkar Nagar) stopped him. Out of these, Manohar was arrested by the police. Tikya threatened him to go back to playing. He abused and beat him for leaving with winning money and not playing again.

Rahul was seriously injured in the incident and remained bleeding for a long time. The accused snatched away Rs 11,000 from. An acquaintance admitted him (Rahul) to the hospital. When the police produced Manohar in court, he was remanded in three days of police custody.