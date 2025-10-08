Youth attacked in Garkheda over car entry; one arrested, two on the run

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police arrested one of three men who attacked a youth in Garkheda after questioning him for bringing his car into their locality. The incident took place near Raje Chowk around 8 p.m. on October 6. The arrested accused, Krishna Kokate, was caught within half an hour, while Omkar Chavan and Abhi Shinde are absconding, police said.

The victim, Shubham Phalke (22), who runs a hardware business in Phulambri, was visiting his aunt in Garkheda when the trio stopped him. One of them asked, “Why did you bring your car into our area?” and immediately attacked him. Krishna allegedly struck Shubham on the forehead with a sharp weapon, while the others tried to stab him in the stomach. Though Shubham dodged the first attack, he was beaten severely by all three. Local residents intervened and rescued him. After receiving medical treatment, Shubham lodged a complaint with Pundliknagar police inspector Ashok Bhandare. A swift team led by police sub-inspector Reshim Kolekar nabbed Krishna soon after. The court has remanded Krishna to two days of police custody, while a manhunt is underway for Omkar and Abhi. Police said Omkar is a repeat offender previously booked in a gold chain snatching case and currently out on bail.