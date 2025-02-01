Youth attacked while trying to save friend

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 22-year-old man was assaulted with a stone when he tried to stop a group from attacking his friend. The incident occurred on Friday at 2 pm near MGM Pathrikar College.

Ritesh Ashok Bawane (N-6) tried to intervene when Yash Rajput, Vishal Zhalke, Tushar Ghughe and Abhishek Zhalke were about to attack his friend Tejas. Instead, the accused left Tejas and assaulted Ritesh, hitting his head and neck with a stone. A case has been registered against the four at Cidco police station.