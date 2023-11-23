Youth attacked with knife, receives 17 stitches

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A youth Ashish Pundalik Harde (24, Indiranagar) was attacked by a brother-sister duo on the suspicion of burning their handcart. Ashish sustained 17 stitches. A case has been registered against Datta Ganpat Rokde and Maya Rokde (Chikalthana) in the Jawaharnagar police station.

According to police, Ashish was talking with his friends on November 20 at 11 pm in Indiranagar. Rokde arrived on the spot alleging that Ashish burned his handcart and started assaulting him. Till then his sister Maya put red chilli powder in his eyes. As his eyes started burning, Ashish collapsed on the road. Afterwards, an unknown person hit him with a knife in the back. As he shouted for help, his friends rushed for help. Ashish was admitted to the hospital where he received 17 stitches. He registered a complaint in the Jawaharnagar police station after treatment. PSI Sitaram Kedare is further investigating the case.