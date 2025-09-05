Youth attacked with sword, Rs 70,000 looted in Mukundwadi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 39-year-old man was allegedly attacked with a sword and robbed of Rs 70,000 by six men over a financial dispute in Mukundwadi. The incident came to light after Jogdand lodged a complaint 13 days later, leading to a case being registered at Mukundwadi police station on Thursday.

Jogdand, who had earlier worked with the accused in a multi-services agency that shut down three months ago, told police that disputes over money had led to repeated threats. On the night of the attack, Jogdand had just stepped out of a hotel when the group, armed with swords, rods, and sticks, confronted him. He managed to escape down a lane, but the accused vandalized his car with stones and weapons before fleeing with Rs 70,000 kept inside. They also warned him against going to the police.

The accused have been identified as Kunal Ghorpade, Rupesh Salunke, Manoj Udawant, Vishwajit Pawar, and Vishal Pawar. A case has been registered at Mukundwadi police station, and assistant police inspector Santosh Raut is investigating.