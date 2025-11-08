Youth attacks friend with stone near Gomatesh Market

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A heated argument turned violent when a youth attacked his friend with a stone near Gomatesh Market on the night of November 6. The incident occurred around 9.30 pm, leaving the victim with a deep head injury.

The attacker, identified as Umees Shaikh of Chelipura, has been booked by Kranti Chowk police. According to the complaint filed by Tushar Subhash Vyavahare, both men worked together at a shop in Gomatesh Market and were known to each other. Tushar told police that while he was with his friend Nisar Bhai, Umees approached him angrily and questioned, “Why didn’t you come to meet me?” The argument quickly escalated, and Umees struck Tushar on the head with a stone, causing heavy bleeding. Before fleeing, Umees allegedly warned him, “If you report this to police, I’ll deal with you.” A case has been registered under assault and criminal intimidation, and assistant police constable Jadhav is investigating the matter.