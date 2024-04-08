Youth beaten by maternal cousin over personal enmity

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 24-year-old youth was mercilessly beaten following an old enmity in Jogeshwari (near the Waluj MIDC area) on Sunday at 10 pm. The victim has been identified as Sushil Vasant Navghare. MIDC Waluj has registered the case in this regard.

Police said, “Sushil had gone to attend a cake-cutting ceremony of his friend Pradeep Sable, staying in the same lane, on April 7 at 10 pm. His maternal cousin brother, Viraj Pradhan also reached there with his friends after some time. After cutting the cake, Viraj, referring to an old quarrel picked a quarrel with Sushil. He and his friend Akash Yedke abused Sushil and started beating him with kicks and blows at the party. Viraj beat Sushil with a wooden stick on his hand and head. Sushil sustained severe head injuries. In the meantime, on learning about the scuffle, other members Nilesh Rathod and Balu Wagh intervened and later rushed the victim to the government hospital for treatment.

MIDC Waluj police have registered an offence against Viraj and Akash. Further investigation is on.