Youth beaten by mob after harassing college girl Incident in Cannought area; case registered at CIDCO Police Station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three boys had been harassing a female student studying at a college in the Gandheli area on a daily basis. After the student informed her maternal cousin about the incidents, he along with a friend went to confront the harasser. An argument ensued, and the youth who had been teasing the girl was beaten by the crowd.

Angered by this, the youth later called his friends to the Cannought area and brutally assaulted the boys who had come in support of the girl. The incident occurred on the evening of September 12. Following the complaint, a case has been registered at the CIDCO Police Station against six individuals.

The accused include Anuj Nikam, Manish Brahmane, Sujal Nikam, Rishikesh Phule, Shiva Sure, Gajendra Brahmane (all residents of Surewadi Galli No. 9, Jadhavwadi), along with other unidentified persons.

According to the complaint filed by Krishna Vinod Mankape (resident of Arunodaya Colony, CIDCO), the harassment had been ongoing for several days, with the boys even following the girl to the college to try to talk to her. On September 11, the girl’s cousin and his friend confronted the accused when the girl was getting off a bus. Sujal Nikam allegedly shouted at the girl, “Are you calling the boys to beat me?” and verbally abused her, causing her to break down in tears. A crowd then intervened and assaulted Sujal Nikam. Later, to settle the matter, Nikam lured the complainant to Cannought and, along with his brother and a mob, severely beat him.

Beaten in field after being taken from vehicle

After the assault in the Cannought area, the complainant was forced onto a motorcycle and taken to a 16-acre ground in Jadhavwadi, where he was again beaten by the mob, according to the complaint. Further investigation is being conducted by the CIDCO Police.