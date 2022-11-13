Youth beaten up for intervening in quarrel

Aurangabad

A youth was severely beaten up by his friend for intervening in the quarrel between the parents of his friend. The incident occurred in Ranjangaon on Friday night.

The injured youth has been identified as Rahul Gaikwad. On Friday night, he had gone to his friend Nitin Kale’s house. At that time, Nitin’s parents were quarreling and Rahul intervened and tried to convince them. But, they abused him and Nitin attacked him with a sharp weapon. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station against Nitin.