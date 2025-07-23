Youth booked for physically exploiting 33-yr-old deserted woman

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A case has been registered at MIDC Cidco Police Station against Swapnil Sharad Paygude (resident of N-1) for establishing a relationship with a 33-year-old married woman who was separated from her husband and later blackmailing her.

According to the complainant and victim, she has been living separately from her husband since 2019 and currently resides in the city with her two children. Around two years ago, while staying in Thackeraynagar, she became acquainted with the accused, Swapnil. Their friendship grew, and they started visiting each other’s homes. Later, under the pretext of helping her, Swapnil established a physical relationship with her.

Over time, disputes arose between them, and the woman tried to cut off contact with Swapnil. However, he allegedly began blackmailing her and even threatened to harm her son, continuing to abuse her. On July 20 evening, he went to her workplace, argued with her, opposed her working there, and verbally abused her. Fed up with his threats, the woman lodged a complaint at MIDC Cidco Police Station. Based on her complaint, a case was registered against Swapnil. Further investigation is on.