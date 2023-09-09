Youth booked for raping minor girl on pretext of marriage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Gangapur police booked a youth for raping a minor girl on the pretext of marrying her. The accused Jitesh Sainath Rathod (23, Gawali Tanda, Gangapur) under the charges of rape and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The mother of a 16-year-old girl was admitted to a hospital at Gangapur, three years back. The girl was staying with her to take care. Here, she met the accused Jitesh. He then taking advantage of the girl’s innocence dragged her into her love trap. He then raped her on several occasions between January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2022 on the pretext of marrying her, as mentioned by the victim’s father in the complaint lodged on Thursday. PSI Dnyaneshwar Sakhale is further investigating the case.