Youth booked for teasing, beating minor girl

Aurangabad, March 3:

Waluj MIDC police have booked a youth for teasing and beating a 14 years old minor girl in Cidco Waluj Mahanagar area on Wednesday.

Shreya (name changed) had a friendship with a neighbouring youth Amar Shantaram Ghaiwat. She had even shared her number with him. However, Amar used to troble her by frequently calling her. Later, she knew that Amar was not a good boy and hence she started ignoring him. He threatened her for life and to defame her. Shreya told her parents about it. They sent her to their relatives at their native place during the lockdown period. Three months back, Shreya came back and Amar again started to chase her. On Wednesday (March 2), she chased her while she was going to school, abused her and beat her. One woman passing there rescued her from his clutches. Amar threatened her that he will kill her and fled from the scene. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station while API Gautam Wavale is further investigating the case.