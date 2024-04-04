Youth commits 29 burglaries in love with dance bar girl

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Crime branch of the city police has arrested a youth Rohit alias Arhan Shetty (24) for committing burglaries at different places in the State in the love of a dance bar girl.

According to the details, Rohit who is an auto driver fell in love with a dance bargril. He used to spend all his money on the bargain. Because of this, he was facing a financial crunch.

He started committing burglaries to maintain his relationship with the bargirl.

Not just one or two, but, he burgled 29 houses in Mumbai, Pune and Konkan. Crime Branch of the city police launched a search in Mumbai after he was found guilty in three burglary cases in the city.

He committed a burglary in the Garkheda area on February 7 while the next burglary took place in Nageshwarwadi after an hour.

Tax consultant Rishikesh Gaikwad (40, Nageshwarwadi) went out of home at 2 pm on that day and returned home at 5 pm.

Meanwhile, the thief broke the cupboard of the house and made off with 11 ornaments weighing 12.6 tolas, 2.380 kg of silver and Rs 2 lakhs in cash.

Significantly, the thief left an iron rod in the house after committing the crime. In another burglary, he stole gold ornaments from the house of Varsha Kondhekar in Garkheda area. The third burglary took place at the house of Rohini Naik where 6 tolas of gold were stolen.

Police inspector Sandeep Gurme set up a probe team under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Swami and Assistant Commissioner Dhananjay Patil.

The burglaries were recorded in Closed Circuit TV (CCTV) cameras. Based on a technical investigation, it was revealed that Rohit committed these burglaries.

Meanwhile, police searched for Rohit in Mumbai twice. Police searched third time at Mumbra three days ago and arrested him. He drives an auto rickshaw in Mumbra. Rohit turned towards crime in love with the dance bar for her expenses. He committed his first burglary at the age of 17 years in 2017.

He visited Mumbai, Pune, Pen and Mandgaon with his girlfriend and later committed burglaries. He selected the city for the crime on February 7. He did recce in the city through auto rickshaw for the whole day. He did burglary in apartments in three hours and left for Mumbai. He chose apartments which are less populated and have no security guard. Police seized 20 tolas of gold from him. He set a target of one city a day.