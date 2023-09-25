Youth commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 23-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself at Dawarwadi in Paithan tehsil. The incident came to the fore in the wee hours on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Anil Shridhar Kale.

Police said, Anil hanged himself to a tree in the farm at Dawarwadi on Sunday night. His family members searched for him in the wee hours but could not find him. Later, he was found hanging on a tree. The villagers removed him and rushed him to the rural hospital at Pachod, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case has been registered with the Pachod police station. The last rites were performed on him on Monday afternoon. He is survived by his parents and a brother.