Youth commits suicide as beaten over suspicion of defaming national hero

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 25-year-youth committed suicide as severely beaten over the suspicion of defaming a national hero by putting a leg on the photo on the banner. The incident occurred at Isarwadi in Paithan tehsil on July 19 night. The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Gorakhnath Bobde. A case has been registered against 12 persons in this regard with the Paithan MIDC police station.

Police said the accused had the suspicion that Mahesh had put his leg on the banner and defamed the national here on it. Hence, they severely beat Mahesh, his father Gorakhnath, and his mother. They compelled the family members to apologize for it and also shot a video. Mahesh was disturbed by the incident and hanged himself on his farm on July 19. His family members searched for him and found him in the hanging condition. The family members took him to Government Hospital on July 20 morning, where the doctors declared him dead.

Based on the complaint lodged by Gorakhnath, a case has been registered against accused Sunny Misal, Sachin Shelke, Aniket Takwale, Pradeep Magare, Kiran Mahale, Tushar Sasane, Gaurav Takwale, Rishikesh Shelke, Swapnil Misal, Sagar Misal, Avinash Misal and one minor boy (all residents of Rajawada, Isarwadi).

The police have arrested eight accused in this matter while four of them are still at large. The accused were produced before the court on July 21 and were remanded in police custody for three days.