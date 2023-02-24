Youth commits suicide by consuming poison

Aurangabad: A 26-year-old youth died while undergoing treatment in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after consuming poison. The deceased has been identified as Gajanan Jagannath Veer (Apatgaon). Gajanan had consumed poison in a farm on Thursday evening in Apatgaon area. He was immediately admitted to the GMCH by his relatives. Meanwhile, Gajanan died at around 11:00 pm. The police said that the reason behind his suicide is yet to be revealed. A case of accidental death was registered in Chikalthana police station.