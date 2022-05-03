Youth commits suicide, writes 'Sorry Brothers' on status

Aurangabad, May 3:

A 21-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree in his farm on Monday in Shiur village. The incident came to light on Monday night. Before hanging, the youth wrote a message on social media.

According to police, Dnyaneshwar Kailash Chavan (21), was a tailor by profession and was living with his family in Shiur. He was under stress for the past few days. Meanwhile, before committing suicide, he wrote a status ‘Sorry brothers’ on his social media account and committed suicide on Monday evening.

Some of his friends and relatives noticed the status and started searching for him. They found Dnyaneshwar hanging from a tree. The Shiur police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Shiur primary health centre for autopsy. The reason for the suicide is not known. A case of accidental death was registered in the Shiur police station.