Youth Concerned About Decline of Marathi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The debate contest was held at the Shabdarang stage in the afternoon of Sunday, the second day of the Central Youth Festival (CYF).

A total of 12 teams that secured first, second, and third positions from places like Beed, Chh Sambhajinagar, Dharashiv and Jalna participated in the CYF. They were given a topic, ‘Mai Marathi’, for the competition.

While presenting arguments in favour of the topic, the participants raised very important points. Today, when walking on the street or in the market, one can see the names of hospitals or clinics written entirely in English on signboards. Marathi has indeed become refined, but there is a conspiracy to overshadow it with other languages.

On the other hand, some participants arguing against the topic expressed their views that today, the Marathi language is seen as growing prosperous. By adopting words from other languages, Marathi is enriching itself. Thousands of books are being published today.