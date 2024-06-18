Youth Congress demands CBI probe in NEET irregularities

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the Youth Congress demonstrated at Kranti Chowk on Tuesday demanding a probe into National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) irregularities and giving justice to students.

A large number of girls participated in the agitation and raised slogans. Later, a delegation submitted a memorandum to the divisional commissioner.

District Congress Youth president Vilas Autade and its Maharashtra secretary Dr Nilesh Ambewadikar led the agitators. In the memorandum, the agitators stated that the medical entrance test should be conducted through the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and revaluation of declared results should be done.

They also demanded a probe of guilty through the CBI. Bhaskar Shinde from AIB, Congress city unit president Yusuf Shaikh, Syed Akram, Iqbalsingh Gill, Khaled Pathan, Dr Arun Shirsath, Anis Patel and others were present.