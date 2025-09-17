Youth Congress observes PM’s birthday as Unemployment Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Youth Congress marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Tuesday as National Educated Unemployment Day across Maharashtra under the leadership of state president Shivraj More.

At Gandhi Bhavan in Shahaganj, party workers staged a symbolic protest by selling tea. They said Modi had promised two crore jobs every year, but even after 11 years in power, the promise was not fulfilled. State general secretary Aamer Salim led the agitation, where graduates wore gowns to underline joblessness. Tea was sold to fruit vendors at Rs 10 a cup. Protesters raised slogans against the government and demanded recruitment in government departments. Leaders present included State general secretary Aamer Abdul Salim, state congress secretary adv. Syed Akram, INTUC city president Sheikh Athar, state spokesperson Dr Pawan Dongre, city general Secretary Muzzaffar Khan, and several others.

