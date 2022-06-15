Youth Congress protest against ED questioning party’s leaders

Aurangabad, June 15:

Members of the Youth Congress staged a demonstration in front of the district collector on Wednesday in protest against Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning the party’s senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

The agitators alleged that the Modi Government at the Centre is playing politics of revenge by taking action against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. They also burnt an effigy of the ED office.

Vice-president of the city unit of Youth Congress Irfan Khan, State unit secretary Dr Nilesh Ambewadikar, Masrur Khan, Irfan Pathan, Idris Nawab, Mohsin Khan and others were present.