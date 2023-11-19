Youth consumes poison, dies over family dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 21-year-old married youth committed suicide by consuming poison over a family dispute. The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Yuvraj Sonawne (Ayodhyanagar, N-7- Cidco).

According to details, Sandeep Sonawne was a worker in the industrial estate of Waluj.

He did love marriage three years ago and came to the city to live four months ago. After a family dispute, he consumed poison on November 17.

Cidco Police said that Sandeep died while undergoing treatment at a hospital at 10.30 pm on Sunday. Head constable B S Shevge is on the case. A case of accidental death was registered with the Cidco Police Station.