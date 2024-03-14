Youth criticise superstition, materialism, casteism & overuse of social media

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The art form of the skit was presented at Srijanarang on Thursday, the fourth day of the level five-day Indradhanush youth festival organised in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

The young artists criticised superstition, bigotry, casteism, overuse of social media and materialism. It was concluded that love can conquer the works

Stage committee members Dr Vijayakumar Deshmukh, Amar Deokar and Vishwanath Neele were the judges. Vinod Jadhav, Dr Parag Hase, Dr Samadhan Ingle and others were present.

Debate competition

A total of twenty teams registered in the debate competition. Of them 19 were present. They debated on the topic ‘Artificial Intelligence Curse or Boon? The participants spontaneously presented for and against opinions. Dr Arun Patil, Umesh Ghewrikar and Devendra Prabhune were the judges.

29 contests along with Shobhayatra held

Shobhayatra along with 29 competitions were conducted in the four days of the Indradhanush festival at five stages of the Bamu campus. The 29 competitions included Light Singing-Western,

Instrumental-Western, Group Singing-Western, Light Singing-Indian, Group Singing Indian, Instrumental-Classical, Percussion-Classical, Folk Instruments, Classical Singing, Classical Dance, Folk Dance, One-Act-Play, Mime, Skit, Mimicry, Short Film, Elocution, Debate, Painting, Poster, Sculpture, Collage, Rangoli, Cartoon and Spot Photography.