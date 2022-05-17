Youth dies after being hit by tractor

Aurangabad, May 17:

A youth crossing the road died after bring hit by a tractor near Harsul on Jalgaon road May 16. A case was registered against the tractor driver in the Harsul police station. The deceased has been identified as Shaikh Sahil Shaikh Ayub (18, Bhavaninagar).

According to the Harsul police, Sahil was a driver by profession. On Monday evening, he was heading towards Phulambri. Meanwhile, he parked his four wheeler near the road and headed towards a hotel to purchase water. While he was crossing the road, a tractor (MH-20-CR-6912) hit him leaving him seriously injured. The tractor driver ran away from the spot. The passerby admitted him to the Government Medical College and Hospital. But the doctor announced him dead on arrival. A case was registered against the tractor driver in the Harsul police station on the complaint of Sahil’s uncle Shaikh Mehboob Shaikh Yusuf. PSI Sunil Chavan is further investigating the case.