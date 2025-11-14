Youth dies by suicide at Jangla Tanda

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young man from Jangla Tanda in Soygaon died by suicide by hanging. The incident came to light around 2 pm on Friday (Nov 14). The deceased has been identified as Kaniram Darasingh Chavan (age 30).

Kaniram’s father is a smallholder farmer. On Friday, Kaniram went to his farm located in Gat No. 185 and ended his life by hanging. Around 2 pm , Naval Chavan and Karan Chavan visited their farm and found Kaniram hanging. He was immediately taken to Soygaon Rural Hospital, where medical officer Dr. S.D. Khandare examined him and declared him dead.

The reason behind Kaniram’s suicide is still unknown. He is survived by his parents, wife, one son and a daughter. Police personnel from the Fardapur Police Station visited the site and conducted a spot inspection (panchnama). Police constables Yogesh Khadke and Yogesh Koli are carrying out further investigation.